Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Trading Down 0.5 %

TRIB opened at $0.99 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The business had revenue of $18.46 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. 18.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

