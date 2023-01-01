Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rockwell Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Rockwell Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 55,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 364.4% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 959,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 752,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.