Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rockwell Medical Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RMTI opened at $1.02 on Friday. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.19.
Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.03). Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 36.70% and a negative return on equity of 297.10%. The business had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Medical will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.
