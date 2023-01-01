United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%.
United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.
About United Security Bancshares
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United Security Bancshares (UBFO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for United Security Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Security Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.