United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO opened at $7.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $8.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 29.49%.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Security Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. United Security Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBFO. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Security Bancshares in the third quarter worth $181,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 68.7% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 28,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

About United Security Bancshares

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

