Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.38. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a twelve month low of $0.89 and a twelve month high of $4.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.42.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

