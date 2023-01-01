Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sientra to $1.30 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair downgraded shares of Sientra from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.19.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra Stock Performance

SIEN opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $20.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. Sientra has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $3.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

About Sientra

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIEN. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 48.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,775 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the first quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.