Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Ultralife Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULBI opened at $3.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.32 and a beta of 1.18. Ultralife has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.23 million for the quarter. Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%.

Insider Transactions at Ultralife

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultralife

In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,090.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $28,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 981,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,090.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 20,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $83,144.16. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 895,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,978.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 89,770 shares of company stock worth $362,908 over the last quarter. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 3.7% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,006,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 35,700 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 5.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 481,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 25,877 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultralife in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 75.0% during the third quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ultralife by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.67% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

