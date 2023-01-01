StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49. SeaChange International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SeaChange International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 114,207 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.21% of the company’s stock.

SeaChange International Company Profile

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

