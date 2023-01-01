Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

