Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regulus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.70.

Regulus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). Analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 23,738 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 50,518 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

