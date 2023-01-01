Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR stock opened at $2.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $45.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,939,000. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

