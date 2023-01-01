Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Security National Financial Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SNFCA opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.73. Security National Financial has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $9.96.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.48 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 3.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Security National Financial

Security National Financial Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNFCA. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the third quarter worth $100,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $106,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 33,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

