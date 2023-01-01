Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

RKDA opened at $0.27 on Friday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.64.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 51,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.