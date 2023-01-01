Biora Therapeutics Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, January 3rd (NASDAQ:BIOR)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, January 3rd. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, January 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Biora Therapeutics Trading Down 12.8 %

Shares of Biora Therapeutics stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 0.78. Biora Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.39.

Get Biora Therapeutics alerts:

Biora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BIOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Biora Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biora Therapeutics

Biora Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $789,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Biora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,860,000. 54.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Biora Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing oral biotherapeutics. The company's targeted therapeutics program uses an ingestible smart capsule for targeted delivery of therapeutics in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract to enhance the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and systemic therapeutics program uses an ingestible capsule for needle-free delivery of biotherapeutics directly into the intestinal mucosa for enhanced systemic uptake.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Biora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.