Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
