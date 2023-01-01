Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Hill International has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $109.57 million during the quarter. Hill International had a positive return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hill International in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its stake in Hill International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,974,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Hill International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

