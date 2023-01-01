Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:HHC opened at $76.42 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 1-year low of $50.90 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.43.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 1,560,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,625,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,411,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 182.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 331,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 214,228 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,069,000 after buying an additional 135,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after buying an additional 120,033 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

