DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research assumed coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $5.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $4.17 and a 1 year high of $7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $252.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.19.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $38.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.44 million. On average, analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in DHI Group by 333.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 378,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DHI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

