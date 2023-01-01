CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.
CEL-SCI Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
CEL-SCI Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CEL-SCI (CVM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for CEL-SCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEL-SCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.