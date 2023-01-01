CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CEL-SCI (NYSE:CVM – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

CEL-SCI Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CVM opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.68. CEL-SCI has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

