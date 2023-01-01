Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given a C$28.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) has been given a C$28.00 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PXT. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

PXT stock opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77. Parex Resources has a twelve month low of C$17.81 and a twelve month high of C$30.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The company had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parex Resources will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at C$22,742,031.78. In related news, Director G.R. (Bob) Mac Dougall bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,016.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,138 shares in the company, valued at C$357,155.92. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$21.07 per share, with a total value of C$158,007.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,079,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,742,031.78. Insiders have bought a total of 10,921 shares of company stock valued at $228,075 in the last quarter.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

