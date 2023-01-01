Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$48.00 at National Bankshares

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Boralex to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.38.

TSE:BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a PE ratio of 121.27. Boralex has a 12 month low of C$30.04 and a 12 month high of C$51.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$42.49.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

