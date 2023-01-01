Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BLX. TD Securities cut their target price on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CSFB dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boralex to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.38.

TSE:BLX opened at C$40.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.49. The company has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.27.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$129.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

