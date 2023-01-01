Cormark Increases Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$57.50

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$55.00 to C$57.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BLX. National Bankshares cut their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. CSFB dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boralex to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boralex currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$45.38.

Boralex Price Performance

BLX stock opened at C$40.02 on Friday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$51.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.03, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.49. The firm has a market cap of C$4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.27.

About Boralex

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.24) by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$129.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boralex will post 1.1100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

