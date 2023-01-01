Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Argus

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Argus from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

HRL opened at $45.55 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 12-month low of $44.21 and a 12-month high of $55.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 83.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 34,407 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 315.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,223 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 129,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

