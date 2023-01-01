FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FutureFuel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel Trading Down 1.0 %

FutureFuel stock opened at $8.13 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

In other news, Director Donald C. Bedell sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FutureFuel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FF. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 76.1% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 150,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 65,219 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $136,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $517,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in FutureFuel by 37.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FutureFuel in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

(Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.