Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) PT Lowered to $14.25

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $15.00 to $14.25 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered Cresco Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cresco Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Cresco Labs Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRLBF opened at $1.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $486.05 million and a P/E ratio of -7.20.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. Analysts predict that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

