CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF)

CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Genscript Biotech (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Genscript Biotech Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GNNSF opened at 2.96 on Friday. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 1.89 and a 1 year high of 4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of 2.66 and a 200-day moving average of 3.02.

Genscript Biotech Company Profile

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

