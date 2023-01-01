Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Price Target Cut to $12.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 179.25% from the company’s current price.

CURLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Curaleaf from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.72.

Get Curaleaf alerts:

Curaleaf Stock Performance

Shares of CURLF stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.62. Curaleaf has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

About Curaleaf

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $339.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.89 million. Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Curaleaf will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates in two segments, Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations. The Cannabis Operations segment engages in the production and sale of cannabis through retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services, including cultivation, processing, and retail know-how and back-office administration, intellectual property licensing, real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensees under management service agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.