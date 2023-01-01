StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %
CHT stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.
Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.
