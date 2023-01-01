StockNews.com Downgrades Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) to Hold

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Trading Down 0.4 %

CHT stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.12. Chunghwa Telecom has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 16.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 30.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 167,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,909,000 after purchasing an additional 39,535 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 19.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 185,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 29,616 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 11.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 78,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

