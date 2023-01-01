Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $13.98 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.98.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Investec raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,708,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,945,000 after buying an additional 614,611 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,740,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,854,000 after buying an additional 324,045 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,357,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,488,000 after buying an additional 181,028 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,628,000. Institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $10.66 on Thursday. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

