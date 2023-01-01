Analyzing Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Far Peak Acquisition (NASDAQ:FPAC – Get Rating) and Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Orange County Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Far Peak Acquisition N/A -134.43% 9.08% Orange County Bancorp 23.67% 11.97% 0.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Far Peak Acquisition and Orange County Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Far Peak Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Orange County Bancorp has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.34%. Given Orange County Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Orange County Bancorp is more favorable than Far Peak Acquisition.

74.9% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Far Peak Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Far Peak Acquisition and Orange County Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Far Peak Acquisition N/A N/A $54.73 million N/A N/A Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.43 $21.29 million $3.70 12.59

Far Peak Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Orange County Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Far Peak Acquisition has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Far Peak Acquisition

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology, technology, or financial services industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

