Brokerages Set Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Target Price at $17.73

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FRSH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Freshworks in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Freshworks from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Freshworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freshworks

In other Freshworks news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $317,615.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,363.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 6,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total transaction of $95,010.02. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,713.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $317,615.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,363.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,010,901 shares of company stock valued at $14,604,578 and sold 110,166 shares valued at $1,548,902. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshworks

Freshworks Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRSH. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Freshworks by 117.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Freshworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $14.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.71. Freshworks has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $128.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.07 million. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 53.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freshworks will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Stories

