Brokerages Set Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Price Target at $7.75

Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESRT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESRT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 203.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Empire State Realty Trust Announces Dividend

ESRT stock opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Empire State Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

Further Reading

