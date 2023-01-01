Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Target Price at $20.00

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

LAW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CS Disco from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CS Disco from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on CS Disco from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CS Disco

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 251.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CS Disco by 804.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 391,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CS Disco by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CS Disco by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Price Performance

Shares of LAW stock opened at $6.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $373.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.78. CS Disco has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $40.73.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.04 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

