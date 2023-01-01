United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Receives $282.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $282.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,255,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,436.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.31, for a total transaction of $2,355,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,095.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,400 shares of company stock worth $43,103,200 in the last 90 days. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $278.09 on Thursday. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.79 and a 200 day moving average of $237.66. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.