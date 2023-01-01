Reviewing Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) & Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU)

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) and Spruce Power (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cooper-Standard and Spruce Power, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper-Standard 0 1 0 0 2.00 Spruce Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper-Standard $2.33 billion 0.07 -$322.83 million ($13.39) -0.68 Spruce Power $15.60 million 8.49 $28.79 million ($0.46) -2.00

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Spruce Power’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Spruce Power has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cooper-Standard. Spruce Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper-Standard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper-Standard and Spruce Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper-Standard -9.26% -75.93% -8.67% Spruce Power -272.74% -14.94% -10.08%

Risk & Volatility

Cooper-Standard has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spruce Power has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.5% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Cooper-Standard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of Spruce Power shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cooper-Standard beats Spruce Power on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper-Standard

(Get Rating)

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc., through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, FlushSeal systems, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance. Its fuel and brake delivery systems comprise chassis and tank fuel lines and bundles, direct injection and port fuel rails, metallic brake lines and bundles, tube coatings, quick connects, low oligomer multi-layer convoluted tubes, and brake jounce lines. The company's fluid transfer systems consist of heater/coolant hoses, turbo charger hoses, quick connects, charged air cooler ducts/assemblies, DPF and SCR emission lines, secondary air hoses, degas tanks, brake and clutch hoses, air intake and charge systems, transmission oil cooling hoses, and multilayer tubing for glycol thermal management. Its products are primarily used in passenger vehicles and light trucks that are manufactured by automotive original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets. The company operates in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Northville, Michigan.

About Spruce Power

(Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.