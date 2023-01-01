Analysts Set JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price at $29.11

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

FROG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JFrog news, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $1,248,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,304,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,457,934.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 34,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $730,978.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,666.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,276 shares of company stock worth $6,585,184. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JFrog by 98.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FROG stock opened at $21.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.44 and a beta of 0.36. JFrog has a 52-week low of $16.36 and a 52-week high of $31.70.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

