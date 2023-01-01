Head to Head Comparison: Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) vs. Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 18.19% N/A N/A Provident Bancorp 25.77% N/A N/A

Dividends

Ottawa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Ottawa Bancorp pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Bancorp pays out 13.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ottawa Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ottawa Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

48.0% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.36 million 2.13 $2.90 million $1.02 12.50 Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 1.84 $16.14 million $1.16 6.28

Provident Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ottawa Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 147.25%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Summary

Provident Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for OSB Community Bank, a savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company's deposit products include saving, checking, money market, and interest-bearing accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, non-residential real estate, one-to-four family residential, multi-family residential, consumer direct, and purchased auto loans; business and construction loans; motor vehicle, home improvement, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity and small personal credit lines; mortgage loans; and student loans. The company also provides cash management solutions, such as remote deposit capture, automated clearing house/payroll direct deposit, and merchant services, as well as commercial leasing services. In addition, it offers notary, lamination, night depository, document faxing, money gift envelopes, safe deposit boxes, and coin counting, as well as debit and credit cards, and digital banking services. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Ottawa, Illinois.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

