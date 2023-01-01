Brokerages Set Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) PT at C$20.56

Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

Insider Activity at Spartan Delta

In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72. In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,261,955. Also, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of Spartan Delta stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 595,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,037,580.72.

Spartan Delta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SDE opened at C$14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46. Spartan Delta has a 12 month low of C$5.93 and a 12 month high of C$16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.86.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$317.01 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spartan Delta Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Spartan Delta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.