Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Price Target at $23.73

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth
In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $314,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance
Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $417.52 million, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77.
CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 860.41%.
CTO Realty Growth Company Profile
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
