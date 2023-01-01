Analysts Set CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Price Target at $23.73

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

Insider Transactions at CTO Realty Growth

In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $31,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,382.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 19,150 shares of company stock worth $314,947. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 208.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,427 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 326.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 23,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTO stock opened at $18.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $417.52 million, a PE ratio of 103.48 and a beta of 0.77.

CTO Realty Growth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 860.41%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.