Analysts Set Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Price Target at $14.25

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Insider Activity at Clarivate

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clarivate Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Clarivate by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 232,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 49,548 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $392,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $939,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. Clarivate has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 172.68% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $635.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clarivate will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Clarivate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.