Analysts Set VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Target Price at $6.40

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTEX. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 target price on the stock. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VTEX from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get VTEX alerts:

Institutional Trading of VTEX

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEX. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in VTEX by 289.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 53,657 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in VTEX by 69.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 295,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 121,090 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in VTEX by 413.9% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12,418 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VTEX during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in VTEX by 30.0% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 53,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,252 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTEX Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $3.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 42.02% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that VTEX will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

VTEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VTEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VTEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.