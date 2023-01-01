Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Receives $64.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.33.

ZRSEF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Zur Rose Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from CHF 28 to CHF 24 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 70 to CHF 30 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup cut Zur Rose Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 35 to CHF 48 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZRSEF opened at $27.06 on Thursday. Zur Rose Group has a 52-week low of $23.64 and a 52-week high of $334.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.71.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates e-commerce pharmacies and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products, as well as medicines management services. It also operates stationary pharmacy shops.

