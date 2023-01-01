Analysts Set Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Target Price at C$54.25

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$54.25.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CAR.UN shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.50 to C$56.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$60.00 to C$57.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties REIT alerts:

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Price Performance

Shares of CAR.UN opened at C$42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$42.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$43.76. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a twelve month low of C$39.08 and a twelve month high of C$60.19.

About Canadian Apartment Properties REIT

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.