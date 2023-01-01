Brokerages Set Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) PT at $2.17

Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.17.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amarin from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.78. Amarin has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $3.82.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $89.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.93 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Amarin by 193.9% during the first quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 35,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,493 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $351,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

