Analyzing Lanvin Group (LANV) & The Competition

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Rating) is one of 718 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lanvin Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Lanvin Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Lanvin Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lanvin Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lanvin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Lanvin Group Competitors 113 593 891 18 2.50

Risk and Volatility

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 64.93%. Given Lanvin Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lanvin Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Lanvin Group has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lanvin Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.05, indicating that their average share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lanvin Group N/A -60.73% 4.33% Lanvin Group Competitors 11.67% -68.30% 2.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lanvin Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lanvin Group N/A $20.88 million 27.64 Lanvin Group Competitors $1.72 billion $88.36 million 24.19

Lanvin Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Lanvin Group. Lanvin Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lanvin Group competitors beat Lanvin Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited manufactures and sells fashion apparel, accessories, and fragrances for men and women. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, China. Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of Fosun International Limited.

