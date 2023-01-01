Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Receives $46.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

A number of equities analysts have commented on OZK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,995 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Bank OZK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,447,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,803,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 40,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $40.06 on Thursday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $34.79 and a 1 year high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.09 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.21%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

