Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) vs. Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Head to Head Analysis

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) and Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Mondi’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu Oyj $9.12 billion 0.26 $654.25 million $1.11 2.33 Mondi $9.14 billion 0.89 $894.42 million N/A N/A

Mondi has higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu Oyj.

Dividends

Profitability

Outokumpu Oyj pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Mondi pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Outokumpu Oyj pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Outokumpu Oyj and Mondi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu Oyj 9.54% 27.63% 14.08% Mondi N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Outokumpu Oyj has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mondi has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Outokumpu Oyj and Mondi, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu Oyj 1 3 3 0 2.29 Mondi 1 0 6 0 2.71

Outokumpu Oyj currently has a consensus price target of $6.77, indicating a potential upside of 161.26%. Given Outokumpu Oyj’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Outokumpu Oyj is more favorable than Mondi.

Summary

Mondi beats Outokumpu Oyj on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy and marine; and heavy industries. Outokumpu Oyj was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers. It serves customers in the agriculture, automotive, building and construction, chemicals and dangerous goods, food and beverages, graphic and photographic, home and personal care, medical and pharmaceutical, office and professional printing, paper and packaging converting, pet care, retail and e-commerce, and shipping and transport industries. Mondi plc was founded in 1967 and is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

