Reviewing Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST)

Advanced Oxygen Technologies (OTCMKTS:AOXY – Get Rating) and Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Oxygen Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Broad Street Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Oxygen Technologies $40,000.00 N/A $60,000.00 N/A N/A Broad Street Realty $25.35 million 1.83 -$9.51 million N/A N/A

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Broad Street Realty.

Volatility and Risk

Advanced Oxygen Technologies has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broad Street Realty has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.9% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Advanced Oxygen Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Broad Street Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Oxygen Technologies 144.91% 16.79% 8.24% Broad Street Realty -35.38% -25.68% -4.62%

About Advanced Oxygen Technologies

Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anton Nielsen Vojens, ApS, owns and leases a commercial real estate property in Vojens, Denmark. The company was formerly known as Aquanautic Corporation. Advanced Oxygen Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is based in Randolph, Vermont.

About Broad Street Realty

Broad Street Realty, Inc. owns, develops, operates, and redevelops grocery-anchored shopping centers, street retail-based properties, and mixed- use assets in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, and Colorado. The company provides commercial real estate brokerage services for owned and third-party offices, and industrial and retail operators and tenants. It also offers coordination, tenant improvements, and building services; real estate management and engineering services to property owners; strategic advisory services; and asset management services. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 15 retail properties, including 13 located in the Mid-Atlantic region and 2 located in Colorado. Broad Street Realty, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

