Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) versus Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Financial Contrast

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Rating) and Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kinnate Biopharma and Galapagos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinnate Biopharma 0 1 4 0 2.80 Galapagos 1 6 2 0 2.11

Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus price target of $26.40, indicating a potential upside of 332.79%. Galapagos has a consensus price target of $53.33, indicating a potential upside of 20.17%. Given Kinnate Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Kinnate Biopharma is more favorable than Galapagos.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinnate Biopharma N/A N/A -$89.76 million ($2.53) -2.41 Galapagos $573.66 million 5.09 -$122.13 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Galapagos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Kinnate Biopharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Galapagos.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

98.7% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Galapagos shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.9% of Kinnate Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Galapagos shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kinnate Biopharma has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galapagos has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kinnate Biopharma and Galapagos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinnate Biopharma N/A -38.99% -33.06% Galapagos 1.13% 0.25% 0.13%

Summary

Kinnate Biopharma beats Galapagos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinnate Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a former subsidiary of Fount Therapeutics, LLC.

About Galapagos

(Get Rating)

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis. The company's pipeline products also comprise GLPG1972 that has completed Phase 2b trial for treating osteoarthritis; Toledo molecules, including GLPG3970, GLPG4399, and GLPG4876 for inflammation; and GLPG4716 and Ziritaxestat to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. In addition, its other pipeline products include GLPG2737, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and GLPG0555, a JAK1 inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b for treatment of patients with osteoarthritis. The company has collaboration agreements with Gilead Sciences, Inc.; AbbVie S.à r.l.; and Novartis Pharma AG. Galapagos NV was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.