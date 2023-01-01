Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APVO opened at $2.32 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $406,000. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

