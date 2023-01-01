Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKTX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of AKTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 782,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 24,228 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

