Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AKTX. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.
Akari Therapeutics Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of AKTX opened at $0.47 on Friday. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akari Therapeutics
About Akari Therapeutics
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akari Therapeutics (AKTX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.