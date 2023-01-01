NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Stock Performance

NH stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. NantHealth has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.00.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

About NantHealth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NantHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NantHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

